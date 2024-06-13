AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV) Shares Purchased by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,388 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned about 2.36% of AlphaVest Acquisition worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 197,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in AlphaVest Acquisition by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 125,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 75,686 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in AlphaVest Acquisition by 52.2% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 276,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

AlphaVest Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATMV opened at $11.03 on Thursday. AlphaVest Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $11.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86.

AlphaVest Acquisition Company Profile

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

