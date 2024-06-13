AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.298 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

AltaGas Stock Up 0.7 %

AltaGas stock opened at C$30.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.95. The company has a market cap of C$9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.44. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$22.62 and a 1-year high of C$31.50.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.09. AltaGas had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AltaGas will post 2.1388695 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. National Bankshares raised their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AltaGas

In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.96, for a total value of C$309,600.00. In other news, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.96, for a total value of C$309,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.18, for a total transaction of C$1,167,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 192,124 shares of company stock worth $5,791,758 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

