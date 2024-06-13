Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV) Director John David Wright Sells 10,000 Shares

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) Director John David Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.80, for a total transaction of C$47,960.00.

John David Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

On Monday, June 10th, John David Wright sold 8,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.81, for a total value of C$38,480.00.

On Friday, June 7th, John David Wright sold 10,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.78, for a total value of C$47,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, John David Wright sold 60,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.09, for a total value of C$245,298.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, John David Wright sold 90,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$373,770.00.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ALV opened at C$4.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.64. The company has a market cap of C$174.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.02. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$3.81 and a 1 year high of C$10.82.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy ( CVE:ALV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 49.15% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of C$15.84 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. will post 1.3274559 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.