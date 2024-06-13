Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,932 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at $19,836,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $186.89 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $191.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.82.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

