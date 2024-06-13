Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Bornite Capital Management LP

Bornite Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 8.9% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bornite Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Members Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $825,065,000 after purchasing an additional 277,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

Amazon.com stock opened at $186.89 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $191.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.88 and a 200-day moving average of $169.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.41, for a total transaction of $1,721,580.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

