Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.7% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $57,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,308,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $350,736,000 after acquiring an additional 454,835 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,926,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,932 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $41,784,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

