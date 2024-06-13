American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Director Daniel S. Pianko Sells 2,554 Shares of Stock

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) Director Daniel S. Pianko sold 2,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $26,791.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,575.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
American Public Education Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $21.04.
American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $154.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.34 million. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Public Education
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of American Public Education from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.
American Public Education Company Profile
American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.
