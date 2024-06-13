American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn Sells 37,165 Shares

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 37,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $806,108.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,122,845.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

American Superconductor Stock Performance

American Superconductor stock opened at $23.55 on Thursday. American Superconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $871.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.38 and a beta of 2.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 19.4% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,661,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,954,000 after purchasing an additional 433,018 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 21.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,526,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after acquiring an additional 440,271 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 30.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,698,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,953,000 after acquiring an additional 396,814 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at $21,870,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 58.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 873,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 323,472 shares in the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

