Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,486 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.8% of Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,732,960 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,394,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,010 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,912,466,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 14,395.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $136,119,470,000 after acquiring an additional 70,212,651 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Apple by 6.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,759,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,519,244,000 after buying an additional 2,826,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Apple by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,579,495 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,605,195,000 after buying an additional 1,696,576 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Trading Up 2.9 %

Apple stock opened at $213.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.72. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.47.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

