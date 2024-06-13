Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lessened by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,203,147 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,483 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.5% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Apple were worth $231,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 186,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 656,833 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $126,460,000 after buying an additional 18,827 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,341,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,798,446,000 after buying an additional 688,156 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 29,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $213.07 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.72.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.55%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at $574,260,512.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.