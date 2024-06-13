Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC

Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,611 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.9% of Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $38,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 341,058 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in Apple by 4.1% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 237,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 229,651 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,318,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 10.8% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,348 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $213.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

