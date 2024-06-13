AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lessened its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250,801 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup makes up approximately 2.9% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned about 0.63% of AptarGroup worth $51,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,855,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 10.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,608,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,242,000 after purchasing an additional 420,457 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 43.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 744,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,111,000 after purchasing an additional 226,818 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 19.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,447,000 after purchasing an additional 225,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 295,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,569,000 after purchasing an additional 142,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $476,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,454.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $121,085.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $476,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,454.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,976. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

ATR stock opened at $145.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.63 and a fifty-two week high of $151.73.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

