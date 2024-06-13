Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 187.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armata Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Armata Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $103.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.82. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $5.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Armata Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.41). Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,693.47% and a negative return on equity of 280.95%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARMP

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.