ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) Shares Bought by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,888 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned 2.38% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 332,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 228,187 shares during the period. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV alerts:

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Stock Performance

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Profile

Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring North American or European companies in the life sciences and medical technology sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.