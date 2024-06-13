Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Associated Capital Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AC opened at $34.45 on Thursday. Associated Capital Group has a 12 month low of $31.12 and a 12 month high of $38.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $737.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

