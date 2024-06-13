Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Associated Capital Group Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of AC opened at $34.45 on Thursday. Associated Capital Group has a 12 month low of $31.12 and a 12 month high of $38.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $737.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.88.
