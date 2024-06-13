Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.98-2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.475-1.490 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY25 guidance to $7.99-8.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Bank of America lowered their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Autodesk from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $262.42.

ADSK opened at $223.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.54 and its 200 day moving average is $237.34.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,534,941 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

