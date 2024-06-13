Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $94.21

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $94.21 and last traded at $94.22, with a volume of 677207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.48.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.93.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.76. The firm has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 3.1% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,089,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,698,000 after purchasing an additional 63,239 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 15.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,794,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $241,076,000 after purchasing an additional 238,374 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Baidu by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,438,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $171,336,000 after purchasing an additional 116,047 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 6.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,301,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,868,000 after purchasing an additional 78,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,164,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,706,000 after purchasing an additional 58,686 shares during the last quarter.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

