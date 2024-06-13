Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Buys Shares of 515,034 Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 515,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,164,000. Burlington Stores accounts for approximately 4.2% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bain Capital Public Equity LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,003,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $77,735,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 329,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,074,000 after purchasing an additional 189,097 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 12,413.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 199,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,767,000 after purchasing an additional 197,742 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.9 %

BURL stock opened at $231.39 on Thursday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $243.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.56 and its 200 day moving average is $198.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BURL. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $209.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.87.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

