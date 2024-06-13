Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 454,835 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,308,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,835 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.8% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $350,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veery Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.82.

Shares of AMZN opened at $186.89 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $191.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

