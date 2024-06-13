Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $132,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $5,992,890,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330,815 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $682,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after acquiring an additional 659,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at $345,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $868.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $781.80 and a 200 day moving average of $714.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $434.34 and a 12 month high of $882.14. The firm has a market cap of $825.35 billion, a PE ratio of 127.90, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 75,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.78, for a total value of $64,997,497.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,793,810 shares in the company, valued at $84,178,955,771.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 552,804 shares of company stock worth $462,119,714 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $787.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

