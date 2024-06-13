Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 39,988 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 714,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,988 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $152,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,733,000 after purchasing an additional 191,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,607,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,551,000 after purchasing an additional 95,988 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463,111 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,621,000 after purchasing an additional 224,843 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,284,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,954,000 after purchasing an additional 92,176 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $220.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.29.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

