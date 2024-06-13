Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 161.0% from the May 15th total of 429,100 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banzai International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Banzai International stock. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Sandia Investment Management LP owned 0.21% of Banzai International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banzai International alerts:

Banzai International Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNZI opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31. Banzai International has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $16.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Banzai International ( NASDAQ:BNZI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on Banzai International from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Banzai International

Banzai International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a SaaS solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a Saas and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banzai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banzai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.