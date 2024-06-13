Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target Cut to GBX 250 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 260 ($3.31) to GBX 250 ($3.18) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

BARC has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.27) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.57) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Barclays in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 245 ($3.12) target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 262 ($3.34).

Get Barclays alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barclays

Barclays Stock Performance

About Barclays

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 207.50 ($2.64) on Thursday. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 128.12 ($1.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 224.30 ($2.86). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 204.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 173.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 798.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.