Barden Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.8% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038,029 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,700,551,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,736,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,371,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,565,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,503 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2 %

AMZN opened at $186.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $191.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,688,826.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

