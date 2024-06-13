Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS) Short Interest Update

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the May 15th total of 9,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Barinthus Biotherapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock. DC Funds LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 642,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000. Barinthus Biotherapeutics makes up 14.8% of DC Funds LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. DC Funds LP owned 1.65% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barinthus Biotherapeutics alerts:

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $74.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -0.46. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $5.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Barinthus Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:BRNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BRNS

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.