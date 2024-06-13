Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,570 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 52,388,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,970,000 after purchasing an additional 985,714 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,357,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,604,000 after buying an additional 1,921,502 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,070,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,215,000 after acquiring an additional 603,688 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,055,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,401,000 after acquiring an additional 91,491 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,910,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685,437 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $19.83 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.81.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.