Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,262 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLTO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Veralto Stock Up 0.9 %

Veralto stock opened at $101.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.63. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $102.58.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

