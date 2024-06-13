Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMIT. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 41,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 26,902 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,093,000.

IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF stock opened at $24.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $24.71.

About IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

