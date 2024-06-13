Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,707 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,707 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 34.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $311.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.84. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $217.77 and a one year high of $327.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a PE ratio of 81.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,757,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,778,299. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $186,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,544,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,757,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,778,299. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,809 shares of company stock valued at $40,152,448. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.11.

View Our Latest Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.