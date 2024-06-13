Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. UBS Group increased their price objective on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $63.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.37 and a 200 day moving average of $62.34. The firm has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

