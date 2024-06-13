Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Buys 360,042 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 19,440.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,042 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.0594 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

