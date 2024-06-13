Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.8 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $283.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.