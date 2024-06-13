Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.8 %
Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $283.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.84.
Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.29.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APD
Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Air Products and Chemicals
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- The Real Reason Yum! Brands Is Outperforming McDonald’s Stock
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Casey’s General Stores Stock Fires Trend-Following Signal
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Top 4 Large-Cap Stocks With Major Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.