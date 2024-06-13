Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 6,167.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 333,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,596,000 after purchasing an additional 328,527 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 29,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,838,000 after buying an additional 129,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRV opened at $207.28 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.27. The company has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

