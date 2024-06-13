Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 209.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFI opened at $45.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.31. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.95 and a 52 week high of $47.17.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

