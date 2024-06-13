Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,510 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC owned 0.27% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $436,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 34,481 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 158,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 116,036 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MLN stock opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.92.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

