Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13,248.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,351,630 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $227,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,538 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth approximately $141,407,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,993,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,777,840 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $245,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 16,058.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,338 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $55,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,053 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $49.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average of $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.96. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Argus raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $8,556,218.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,707,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,438,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.