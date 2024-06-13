Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $100,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHK. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 13,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

