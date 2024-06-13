Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,556 shares of the company's stock worth $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,195 shares during the period.

Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TMFG stock opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.53 million, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.40 and a 200 day moving average of $28.79.

About Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF

The Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (TMFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global companies of any size with quality growth characteristics, selected based on qualitative and quantitative factors. TMFG was launched on Jun 17, 2014 and is managed by Motley Fool.

