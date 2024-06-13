Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 461.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 37.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

TM stock opened at $205.74 on Thursday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $152.78 and a 12-month high of $255.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.76 and a 200-day moving average of $216.37. The firm has a market cap of $277.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $2.08. The firm had revenue of $74.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.21 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 15.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

