Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $570,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $1,098,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 137,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 75,149 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 251.3% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,199 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,661,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,450,000 after buying an additional 118,260 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

