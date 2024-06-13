Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,739,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,880,000 after buying an additional 893,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,039,481,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,024,000 after acquiring an additional 484,475 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC opened at $152.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.24 and a 200 day moving average of $151.57. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.