Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 33,600.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 295,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,658,000 after acquiring an additional 294,337 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2,932.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 246,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,445,000 after purchasing an additional 238,097 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,222,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,275,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 484,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,247,000 after buying an additional 127,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,554.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.21.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $262.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.74. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.28 and a 12-month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.88%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

