Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2,494.0% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 101,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 97,516 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,424,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,080,000 after acquiring an additional 380,185 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 607,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,726,000 after acquiring an additional 35,763 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,389,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $44.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.77 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.04.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

