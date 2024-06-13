Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 158,268,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,057,112 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,501 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 111,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 14,785 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 548.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Price Performance

SPMB opened at $21.62 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.56.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

