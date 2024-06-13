Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,000 Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter valued at $122,000.

TCPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

TCPC opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 19.05 and a current ratio of 19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.16 million, a P/E ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.47. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $55.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.96%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 388.58%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

