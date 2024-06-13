Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Gibson Capital LLC raised its position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 552,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,611,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 485.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BSVO opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $21.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42.

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

