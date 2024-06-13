Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 221 iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $419,921,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,279.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 129,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,205,000 after purchasing an additional 123,790 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 313,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,373,000 after purchasing an additional 99,970 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,479,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,579,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $250.23 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $144.40 and a 1 year high of $251.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.62 and a 200 day moving average of $209.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.