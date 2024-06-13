Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,289 Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,289 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortrea were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,741,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth $59,056,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth $31,134,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth $26,913,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at $21,549,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortrea

In other Fortrea news, CEO Thomas Pike bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel James S. Hanson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Pike purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,687.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Fortrea from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

Fortrea Stock Down 1.8 %

FTRE opened at $24.83 on Thursday. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average is $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.86.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $662.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.58 million. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

