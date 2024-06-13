Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $116,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,088,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,569 shares in the company, valued at $8,088,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,855.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,295 shares of company stock valued at $584,887. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $180.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.17. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.04 and a fifty-two week high of $226.80.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

