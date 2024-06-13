Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 39,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,926,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.6% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $186.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.68. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.82.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

